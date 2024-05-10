Campaigning starts in Romania for June 9 European Parliament, local elections

Campaigning for the European Parliament and local elections in Romania is starting today, ending on June 8, at 07:00hrs.

The Standing Electoral Authority has announced that over 18.96 million Romanian citizens entitled to vote were registered with the Electoral Register as of late April.

They are expected to go to the polls on June 9 for the election of local councillors, county councillors, county council chairs, mayors, as well as for the election of the Romanian members of the European Parliament.

The lists of candidates closed on April 29 for MEPs, and on May for the local administrations.

12 political parties and electoral alliances and four independent candidates will run in the European Parliament election.

The 12 parties and alliances having filed candidates are:

* Alianta Electorala PSD PNL (Social Democratic Party - National Liberal Party Electoral Alliance)

* Alianta Dreapta Unita USR - PMP - Forta Dreptei (Save Romania Union - People's Movement Party Right United Alliance - Right Force)

* Romania Socialista (Socialist Romania)

* Alianta pentru Unirea Romanilor (AUR) (Alliance for the Union of Romanians)

* Partidul S.O.S. Romania (SOS Romania Party)

*Partidul Alternativa Dreapta (Right Alternative Party)

* Partidul Umanist Social Liberal (Social Liberal Humanist Party)

*Partidul Reinnoim Proiectul European al Romaniei (Renew Romania's European Design Party)

* Uniunea Democrata Maghiara din Romania (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania)

* Partidul Romania Mare (Greater Romania Party)

* Partidul Patriotilor (Party of Patriots)

* Partidul Diaspora Unita (United Diaspora Party).

The independent candidates to run for a seat in the European Parliament are Paula-Marinela Pirvanescu, Vlad-Dan Gheorghe, Nicolae-Bogdanel, and Dumitru-Silvestru Sosoaca.

In Bucharest City, there are 56 candidates vying for mayoral seats - nine for the office of the general mayor and 47 for the six offices of Bucharest district mayor.

Voting starts on June 9 at 07:00hrs for both elections and it ends on the same day at 22:00hrs.

