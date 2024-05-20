Gabriela Ruse debuts with a victory in Roland Garros qualifications

Romanian tennis player Gabriela Ruse defeated the Australian Talia Gibson 6-1, 6-1, on Monday, in Paris, in the first round of the qualifications for the main singles draw of the Roland Garros tournament.

Ruse (26 years old, 152 WTA) won in just 51 minutes against her young opponent (19 years old, 187 WTA).

The Romanian secured a check for 28,000 euros and 20 WTA points, going to face the Dutch Suzan Lamens (24 years old, 148 WTA).

There are five more Romanians on the qualifying table: Irina Bara (who will face the Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic), Andreea Mitu (whose opponent will be the French Leolia Jeanjean), Miriam Bulgaru (will play against the Belarusian Aliona Falei), Anca Todoni (against Serbian player Olga Danilovic) and Cristina Dinu (against Argentinian player Paula Ormaechea).

Sorana Cirstea, Ana Bogdan, Jaqueline Cristian and Irina Begu are directly qualified for the main singles draw.