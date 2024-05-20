Engie Romania expands investment portfolio, with wind farm purchased in Constanta

Engie Romania has completed the process of acquiring an operational wind farm, with a capacity of 80 MW, located in the town of Chirnogeni, in Constanta county, the company informs in a press release sent to AGEPRRES on Monday.

The wind farm, previously owned by the EnerCap Capital Partners Group and EP Global Energy, "benefits from the favorable wind conditions characteristic of the region and is estimated to generate an annual net production of approximately 180 GWh, equivalent to the electricity consumption of 90,000 households on a period of one year. This investment marks an important moment for ENGIE Romania, the total installed capacity of wind and solar energy in Romania reaching 202 MW. Also, through this new acquisition, the company will almost double its existing energy production capacity wind farm and will contribute, together with the other renewable energy assets, to strengthening the company's position in the green energy production segment," the source mentions.

Currently, the Engie Romania Group owns and operates two wind farms, with a total capacity of 98 MW, in Braila and Galati counties, as well as four photovoltaic parks, with a total installed capacity of 24 MW, in the counties of Arad, Buzau, Harghita and Teleorman.

In addition, in 2023, the company made the investment decision and started the construction of two greenfield solar power plants. One of these is located in Aricestii Rahtivani commune, Prahova county (total capacity of 37.2 MWp), and the second, with an installed capacity of 9.3 MWp in Gemenele, Braila county, on the land where Engie already operates a wind farm.

"Once completed, this project will be the first hybrid plant from renewable sources in Romania," according to the company.

The company made investments worth 6.76 billion RON, from 2005 until December 31, 2023.