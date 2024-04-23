Capital mayor on coalition's separate candidate decision: Tough decision for the real estate mafia

Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan, reacted ironically on Tuesday to the information that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) decided to withdraw Catalin Cirstoiu's candidacy and propose separate candidates for Bucharest mayor general.

"Tough decision for the real estate mafia. Whose campaign should they finance?" the mayor wrote on Facebook.

The coalition decided on Monday night to propose separate candidates for Bucharest mayor general, respectively Gabriela Firea - PSD and Sebastian Burduja - PNL, to maximise the electorates of the two parties, according to political sources.

The sources said that the two candidates for mayor will not attack each other in the campaign, but will have a constructive campaign, focused on solutions for Bucharest.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the governing coalition that started on Monday, around 10,00, which lasted more than 13 hours and which focused on an analysis on whether to continue support for the candidacy of Dr. Catalin Cirstoiu for the post of Capital mayor. A