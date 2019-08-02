 
     
Caracal case/ Suspect Gheorghe Dinca heard for 9 hours at DIICOT, maintains previous statement

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Felix Banila

Gheorghe Dinca, the main suspect in the case of the disappearance of two teenage girls in the southwestern town of Caracal, who was heard for almost 9 hours Thursday night at the headquarters of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), maintained his previous statement that he had killed the girls.

Dinca was brought to DIICOT on Thursday at around 18:30 and the hearing ended on Friday morning at 4.

"He maintained his previous statement and they reviewed the sequence of events. He didn't change his statement," Dinca's lawyer said upon leaving the DIICOT headquarters.

Judicial sources told AGERPRES that, during the hearings, Gheorghe Dinca mentioned other aspects that will be verified by the investigators. He will be taken on Friday to his home in Caracal, where the prosecutors will resume on-site investigations.

The investigation is being conducted by three prosecutors from the DIICOT Central Structure, under the coordination of DIICOT head Felix Banila.

