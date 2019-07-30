Caracal case/USR deputy Stelian Ion says victim's calls with 112 operators are devastating

Save Romania Union (USR) deputy Stelian Ion said on Monday, after the hearing of the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) representatives in the Defense Committee, that the records of the dialogue between kidnap victim Alexandra Maceseanu and the 112 emergency hotline operators are "devastating", and that the investigation will reveal "certain dissensions" because of the conflicting statements of the various institutions involved.

"On the other hand, you are well aware that today we listened to the victim's conversations with the operators. I'll tell you just one thing: it's devastating, simply devastating and I personally, but I think that my colleagues too, are very disappointed. Certain dissensions will emerge for sure during the investigation, because there is a sort of conflict between the statements of the institutions," Stelian Ion said, explaining that as the various institutions involved are scrambling to cast the entire blame on the others, they do not provide accurate information to the public, which may result in various inconsistencies and even manipulation. "Therefore, please take everything that is not official with reserve. We must determine the authorities to officially reveal the data before the investigation gets tainted," he said after the meeting of the Defense Committee for the hearing of the STS representatives.The USR deputy said that he did not receive an answer as to why the issue of a more efficient call location tracking system has not been solved in five years.In the case of the Caracal tragedy, that saw 15-year-old Alexandra Macesanu killed by her abductor after she had repeatedly called the 112 emergency hotline, the Chamber of Deputies' Defense Committee heard on Monday the STS representatives. Several deputies criticized the absence of the representatives of the Interior Ministry. Committee president Dorel Caprar said that he had a discussion with the Interior Minister who will be invited to hearings later on, after the meeting of the Supreme Council for National Defence.