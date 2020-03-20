Carol Davila UMF students seek innovative protection solutions against COVID-19

The students of the "Carol Davila" University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF) in Bucharest, together with two teams of youngsters aim to create alternative solutions for the medical protection equipment against COVID-19, such as visors made from PET plastic.

According to a release of the "Carol Davila" UMF sent on Friday, the first initiative started by the Medicine Students' Society in Bucharest (SSMB), together with Viziere.ro team, an organisations consortium of young Romanian inventors with Nod Makerspace, Clarkvision and The Plot, consists of creating an alternative for the medical protection equipment - protective visors made from PET plastic.The second initiative is carried out together with the Romanian Medical Association of 3D Biomodeling, which provides equipment consisting of visors and goggles against the COVID-19 infection. This equipment is made through 3D printing technology and contains plastics of various types (PTEG, PLA, medical ABS, etc.)."Currently, the medical sector goes through some very difficult moments. (...) I invite hospitals and institutions affiliated to the UMFCD Bucharest to write at the email address echipamente.protectie@umfcd.ro if they exhaust their stocks and need such equipment. These will be provided free of charge within the limit of available stocks," Rector of the "Carol Davila" UMF Viorel Jinga said.