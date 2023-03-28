'Carpathian Vipers' detachment, on allied missions of Enhanced Air Policing in Baltic States

The "Carpathian Vipers" detachment of the Romanian Air Force will participate, between April and July, in allied missions of the Enhanced Air Policing in the Baltic States.

"I wish success to the 'Carpathian Vipers' detachment of the Air Force, which, between April and July, will participate in allied missions of the Enhanced Air Policing in the Baltic States. The four Romanian F-16 multi-role fighter jets, deployed today in Lithuania, will contribute, together with Portuguese air capabilities, to protecting the integrity of the airspace in the region, by ensuring early warning and intervention to clarify the flight situation. Also, during the mission, the detachments will be engaged in joint exercises with allied and partner structures," the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Daniel Petrescu wrote on Tuesday on his Facebook page.

After the presence in 2007, the Romanian Army contributes again to providing this service in the Baltic States, states General Petrescu.

The personnel that will be deployed in Lithuania, at the air base in Siauliai, mostly come from the 53rd Fighter Squadron "Warhawks" of the 86th Lieutenant aviator Gheorghe Mociornita Air Base.

The commander of the detachment, which symbolically bears the name "Carpathian Vipers", is Commander Cosmin Vlad, an experienced pilot, who is part of the Air Force Staff's team and has represented the Air Force in numerous national and international missions.

In 2007, the Romanian Air Force also participated in this mission with four MiG-21 LanceR aircraft of the 71st "General Emanoil Ionescu" Air Base in Campia Turzii. AGERPRES