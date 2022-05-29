Catalin Chirila snatches silver medal at Poznan Canoe Sprint in Men 500m final race

The Romanian athlete Catalin Chirila (single canoe) won the silver medal in the final of the 500 m race, held on Sunday during the World Cup of Poznan Canoe Sprint, in Poland.

Chirila (badged at CSA Steaua) took second place in the final at 500 m with a time of 1min48sec75/100, being overtaken by the Czech Martin Fuksa (1min47sec43/100), double world champion and multiple European champion in this edition. The podium was completed by Polish Wiktor Glazunow (1min49sec36/100).

The Romanian athlete is to compete on Sunday in two other finals, the 1,000 m and the 5,000 m.AGERPRES