Catalin Drula: USR to submit simple motion against FinMin Adrian Caciu

The chairman of Save Romania Union (USR), Catalin Drula, announced that the party he leads will submit a simple motion against the Minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu, told Agerpres.

"We are submitting a motion against Mr. Caciu. We are calling him in Parliament. He is one of the disaster ministers of this government. We have changed a few so far. They said it themselves, not only us. The Minister of Defense recently accused an USR setup. We only exposed the incompetence of some characters or their stupidity," said Drula, for Euronews.

According to him, there is "a lacklustre" economic growth, and Romania is "in a trend of slowing down the economy". He called out the National Institute of Statistics (INS) for having provided inaccurate data on economic growth.

"It [the National Institute of Statistics] is under the authority of Mr. Ciuca, of the Government of Romania. Just like the famous National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis - it is famous from the time of Mr. Tariceanu [former National Liberal Party leader and prime minister between 2004-2008 - ed.n.]. At a similar moment, the economy was booming in 2007. That is the message from Mr. Ciuca. Here, a sad coincidence, another liberal prime minister. And now the economy is booming, when in fact all the analysts, all the serious economists, all the data show that people are living worse, that we have high inflation, that underneath, the economy is slowing down," Drula said.

The USR leader considers that what the INS did is "unacceptable", leads to the loss of investors' confidence, but also represents a danger for democracy.

"More and more institutions in Romania are looking at the big boss, and give the signal to one side and the other. It is a real danger for our democracy, but especially for the economy. (... ) It's unacceptable. How can you say that you have 5 percent [growth - ed.n.] for two consecutive quarters and revise: it wasn't 5 percent, it was 1 percent. This is not an area where you can say as in a child's play: 'oops, I made a mistake' ". Because the confidence of investors in the Romanian economy is lost. An investor makes his plans based on official figures. (...) On August 9 there is my statement in which I say that this economic growth is false and is based on manipulated figures," Drula mentions.