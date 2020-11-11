The Social Democratic Party (PSD) senators will vote on Wednesday, in the plenary sitting, the citizens' initiative to revise the Constitution "Without convicted in public offices", as did the party's deputies, announced the interim president of the Senate, Robert Cazanciuc, according to AGERPRES.

"There are no people sent to court on the PSD lists for parliamentarians. We are not talking about convicted persons, as provided by the 'Without convicted in public offices' initiative, we do not have any people sent to court on the lists. PSD's political decision was in the spirit of the referendum not to have convicted in public positions," Cazanciuc declared.

He mentioned that the initiative can be voted without the report of the committees, with the leaders of the parliamentary groups deciding unanimously in this regard.

On Tuesday, the Constitutionality Committee gave a favorable report for the citizens' initiative to revise the Constitution "No convicted in public offices", but the Legal Committee, co-rapporteur for this project, did not give its decision.

The legislative proposal provides for the completion of Article 37 of the Constitution - "Right to be elected" - with a new text, according to which citizens sentenced to time in prison for crimes committed with intent to no longer be elected to local public administration bodies, in the Chamber of Deputies, in the Senate and in the position of President of Romania until the intervention of a situation that removes the consequences of the conviction.

The Chamber of Deputies adopted the legislative proposal on July 14, and the Senate is the decision-making body. According to the Constitution, in order to become law, the proposal must be validated by a referendum organized within 30 days of its adoption in the Senate.