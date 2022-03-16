CCIR and FBI analyse losses caused to companies by economic espionage

Losses caused to companies by economic espionage and the way the US government institutions and agencies cooperate to protect confidential information in the private sector in the event of theft or abuse by external factors were discussed at a conference organized on Tuesday by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania, in collaboration with the Economic Section of the US Embassy in Bucharest, Agerpres reports.

According to a press release sent by the employer's organization, FBI experts discussed at the event the way US academic institutions, government agencies and intelligence agencies are cooperating to secure academic research and development, as well as the way confidential information in the private sector can be protected in case of theft or abuse by external factors.The President of Court of International Commercial Arbitration attached to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania , Stefan Deaconu, said that the EU should refocus its regulatory framework from countering cyber threats in general to cyber theft of trade secrets in particular.For their part, the FBI representatives present at the event pointed out that commercial espionage is often used by "China, or more precisely the Chinese Communist Party," which, they say, wants to establish itself (China) as a world economic power, but unfortunately observes the rules of the game very little, using commercial espionage very often.