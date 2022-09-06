CCIR, Cyber Level sign collaboration agreement

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR) and Cyber Level Ins have signed a collaboration agreement with the aim of connecting cyber security and insurance experts with the CCIR network and its members, to help analyse potential risks and to create business safety nets.

According to a CCIR press statement, CCIR Chairman Mihai Daraban welcomed on on Tuesday Dan Shomon, former campaign manager of the former US President Barack Obama, and the management of Cyber Level Ins.

The meeting focused on collaboration between the CCIR member companies and Cyber Level Ins regarding cyber protection.

"At the CCIR level, there is a constant concern with the protection of the business environment from cyber-attacks, which are increasingly more frequent as technology advances. We are considering organising seminars on this subject so that business people are prepared to adequately respond to such attacks, and the collaboration agreement that we signed today with Cyber Level Ins is a first step in that direction," said Daraban, told Agerpres.

Dan Shomon, a significant shareholder in Cyber Level Ins, said the agreement s is not only a cyber security partnership between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania and Cyber Level Ins, but one between America and CCIR.