CCIR: Total turnover of Top 10 companies, up over 8 pct

The turnover of companies ranked in the top 10 places in the National Top of Companies 2019 increased by 8.17 percent, to 178 billion euros, according to a press release of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania, sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

Thus, compared to the previous year, the number of companies included in the first 10 positions increased from 12,472, in 2018, to 12,603, in 2019, up 1.05 percent.At the same time, the total turnover of the companies ranked in the top 10 places is 178.48 billion euros, up 8.17 percent from the previous year, and the companies' operating profit amounted to 14.87 billion euros, representing a percentage increase of 6.98 percent.The share of the profit from the turnover remained stable in 2019, compared to the previous year, the operating profit representing 8.42 percent of the total turnover, which indicates the Romanian companies continue to be profitable.The National Top of Companies 2019 presents the best-performing companies in seven fields of activity: industry, services, trade, tourism, R&D and high-tech, agriculture, forestry and fishing, construction.The most significant areas, by share, according to the number of companies included in the top 10, are industry (35.43 percent) and services (27.94 percent), followed by trade (20.75 percent), agriculture, forestry and fisheries ( 5.1 percent), construction (4.58 percent), research and development and high-tech (3.71 percent), tourism (2.47 percent).As for the turnover, trade has a share of 41.03 percent of the companies' total turnover, followed by industry (36.66 percent) and services (11.58 percent).The most profitable companies are in the industry field, with a profit of 43.98 percent of the total profit and a share of the profit of 10.10 percent of the turnover of the companies in the industry.