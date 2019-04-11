 
     
Censure motion by Liberal party, after the EP election

The opposition's National Liberal Party (PNL) will table a censure motion after the election for the European Parliament this May, this political formation's leader Ludovic Orban told on Thursday the private broadcaster Romania TV.

Orban added that the goal of the PNL is "to put an end to this toxic government for Romania".

"Surely, after the referendum and the EP election a censure motion will follow. There is no doubt about this initiative. PNL aims to put an end to this toxic government for Romania," Orban stressed.

