Censure motion, read in Parliament's plenary session

The Chamber of Deputies and the Senate convened on Wednesday in a joint sitting to read the censure motion.

The sitting is led by Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Florin Iordache, who announced that 392 members of Parliament have registered their presence.

The Joint Standing Bureaus of the two Houses of Parliament decided on Wednesday, in the absence of the Opposition representatives, that the debate and vote on the censure motion should take place on Saturday, as of 11:00 hrs.

The motion, entitled "In order to rebuild Romania, the Dancila Government must be urgently dismissed!", was tabled on Tuesday and has 237 signatures from PNL, USR, PMP, UDMR, PRO Romania, ALDE parliamentarians, two deputies of national minorities, four PSD MPs and an independent deputy.