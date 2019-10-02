 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Censure motion, read in Parliament's plenary session

Inquam Photos / George Calin
parlament vot plen camera deputatilor

The Chamber of Deputies and the Senate convened on Wednesday in a joint sitting to read the censure motion.

The sitting is led by Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Florin Iordache, who announced that 392 members of Parliament have registered their presence.

The Joint Standing Bureaus of the two Houses of Parliament decided on Wednesday, in the absence of the Opposition representatives, that the debate and vote on the censure motion should take place on Saturday, as of 11:00 hrs.

The motion, entitled "In order to rebuild Romania, the Dancila Government must be urgently dismissed!", was tabled on Tuesday and has 237 signatures from PNL, USR, PMP, UDMR, PRO Romania, ALDE parliamentarians, two deputies of national minorities, four PSD MPs and an independent deputy.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.