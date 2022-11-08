Central bank increases key interest rate again, to 6.75% per year

The Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decided on Tuesday to increase the monetary policy interest rate to 6.75% per year, from 6.25% per year previously, starting on November 9, 2022, the central bank informs, told Agerpres.

Also, the BNR increased the interest rate for the credit facility (Lombard) to 7.75% per annum, from 7.25% per annum, and increased the interest rate for the deposit facility to 5.75% per annum, from 5.25%.

At the same time, in the meeting on Tuesday, the representatives of the BNR Board of Directors decided to maintain firm control over the liquidity on the money market and to maintain the current levels of the mandatory minimum reserve rates for the liabilities in RON and in foreign currency of the credit institutions.

At the beginning of 2022, the key interest rate was at the level of 2% per year.