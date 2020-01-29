Cereal exports grew 16 pct in first ten months of 2019 (INS)

Romania, exported, in the first ten months of 2019, cereal worth 2.145 billion euro, by 16 pct more as compared to the similar period of last year, shows data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

On the other hand, imports of cereal and processed cereal-based foods amounted to 325.8 million euro (plus 18.2 pct), resulting in a 1.82 billion euro surplus.Wheat and meslin exports totalled 1.016 billion euro, representing 47.36 pct of the total cereal exports, while maize accounted for 955.66 million euro (45,55 pct of the total).Of the total cereal exports in the mentioned period, 764.5 million euro worth of shipments were bound for EU states, mainly for Spain (183.4 million euro), Italy (152.9 million euro) and the Netherlands (93.8 million euro).In what regards imports from EU countries, they totalled 305.2 million euro and came mainly from Bulgaria (cereal imports worth 144.7 million euro), Hungary (102.4 million euro) and France (29 million euro).Romania obtained last year a production of 16.99 million tons of maize kernels, a drop of about 9 pct (1.67 million tons) over 2018, when it reported 18.66 million tons, although the cultivation area was larger by 240,000 hectares.According to data from the Ministry for Agriculture and Rural Development, the production obtained in wheat, rye and triticale recorded an increase of 2.51 pct, by 255,399 tons, from 10.172 million tons in 2018, to 10.427 million tons last year. The best yield for wheat was obtained in Giurgiu - over 5,800 kg/ha, Satu Mare - 5,700 kg/ha, Braila and Dolj - 5.300 kg/ha each.

AGERPRES