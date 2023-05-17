Ceremony of lighting 100 candles in memory of the Unknown Soldier of Romania, in Carol Park in Bucharest

The soldiers of the 30th Guards Brigade Mihai Viteazul organized, on Tuesday, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Bucharest's Carol I Park, the lighting ceremony of 100 candles to honor and appreciate the soldiers who fell in the line of duty.

In the series of demonstrations dedicated to honoring all the heroes of the nation, known and unknown, fallen in all times and on all battlefields for the country, the ceremony included the lighting of torches, the prayer of remembrance of the heroes spoken by a military priest, the candle lighting ceremony, recital of military music and the end of the activity with the Lights Out signal.

The event was attended by the military of the 30th Guard Brigade, representatives of the Defense Staff and the Mihai Viteazul 30 Tradition and Continuity Association, part of these veterans of the guard unit who, in 1991, accompanied the procession to bring back the bones of the Unknown Soldier in the Romanian Capital City.

Since 1991, among the missions of the military of the 30th Guards Brigade Mihai Viteazul are the permanent guard and the assurance of the ceremonies taking place at the monument.

"After the First World War, the belligerent states wanted to honor the memory of the heroes who fell in the war and, thus, several countries chose a national symbol to embody the bravery and sacrifice of the fallen. Romania, along with England, Italy and Belgium, followed the example of France and was among the first states that decided to honor the memory of those who sacrificed themselves on the battlefield," informs a press release from the Ministry of National Defense.