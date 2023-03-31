Ceremony of rotation of American troops at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base

Bucharest, March 31 /Agerpres/ - A transfer of authority ceremony between the soldiers of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team "Strike" and those of the 1st Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne," both of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) of the US Army, will took place today at the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Constanta County.

The ceremony marks the completion of the rotation of the forces of these units in Romania, and the events on this occasion include a static exhibition of military equipment and a demonstration exercise of the Romanian and American military, as well as conducting an air assault mission, Romania's Defence Ministry (MApN) reports.

The 1st Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne" began its deployment to the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base at the beginning of March.

"In all, approximately 3,800 soldiers from this brigade will be deployed to several military bases elsewhere in Europe. They provide support to the mission of the V Army Corps of the US Army and allied and partner states on the eastern flank of NATO to enhance the deterrence and defence posture of NATO in the Black Sea," according to MApN.