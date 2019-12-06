CFR Cluj ranks first after Football League I round 19 matches

CFR Cluj is leading Football League I after the matches of the 19th round played Tuesday through Thursday.

Here are the rankings:

G V E D SG-RG P

1 CFR Cluj 19 11 5 3 41-14 38

2 Astra Giurgiu 19 11 4 4 29-18 37

3 Universitatea Craiova 19 10 4 5 29-18 34

4 FC Viitorul 19 9 5 5 39-22 32

5 Gaz Metan Medias 19 8 6 5 26-22 30

6 FCSB 18 9 3 6 27-24 30

7 Dinamo 19 8 4 7 29-30 28

8 FC Botosani 19 6 8 5 26-26 26

9 Politehnica Iasi 19 5 7 7 20-25 22

10 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 19 3 10 6 16-19 19

11 Academica Clinceni 19 4 7 8 25-34 19

12 Chindia Targoviste 19 4 5 10 21-37 17

13 FC Hermannstadt 19 3 7 9 15-33 16

14 FC Voluntari 18 1 5 12 11-32 9

Legend: G - games, V - victories, E - equals, D - defeats, SG - scored goals, RG - received goals, P - points.