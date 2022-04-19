CFR Cluj topping footbal's League I rankings after fifth stage of play-off/out

CFR Cluj is leading the rankings of the League I, after the fifth stage of the play-off/play-out, the matches of which took place Friday to Monday.

Results:Play-offFC Voluntari - FC Arges 0-1 (0-0)Play-outAFC Chindia Targoviste - AFC Botosani 1-2 (1-1)CS Mioveni - FC Dinamo Bucharest 2-0 (0-0)ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe - AFC UTA Arad 1-0 (0-0)FC U Craiova 1948 - FC Academica Clinceni 4-0 (2-0)FC Rapid Bucharest - CS Gaz Metan Medias 8-0 (3-0)Final standings of the regular season:rank team M W D L GF-GA P1 CFR Cluj 30 24 4 2 48-16 762 FCSB 30 18 8 4 54-28 623 Universitatea Craiova 30 16 6 8 55-29 544 FC Arges 30 14 6 10 28-22 485 Farul 30 14 6 10 42-21 486 FC Voluntari 30 13 8 9 31-27 47....................................................................................................................7 FC Botosani 30 11 13 6 33-28 468 UTA 30 9 13 8 24-20 409 Rapid 30 9 13 8 34-31 4010 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 30 9 12 9 33-29 3911 Chindia Targoviste 30 8 11 11 23-23 3512 FC U Craiova 1948 30 8 9 13 31-35 3313 CS Mioveni 30 6 11 13 19-36 2914 Dinamo 30 4 5 21 24-66 1715 Academica Clinceni 30 3 5 22 21-64 1416 Gaz Metan Medias 30 6 6 17 21-46 2Note: Gaz Metan Medias was penalized 22 points by the Disciplinary Committee of the Romanian Football Federation.Play-off standingsrank team M W D L GF-GA P1 CFR Cluj 5 2 1 2 7-5 452 FCSB 5 4 0 1 10-4 433 Universitatea Craiova 5 4 0 1 12-5 394 FC Voluntari 5 2 0 3 5-9 305 Farul 5 1 1 3 2-6 286 FC Arges 5 1 0 4 3-10 27Play-out standingsrank team M W D L GF-GA P1 Rapid 5 5 0 0 17-1 352 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 5 4 1 0 11-1 333 FC Botosani 5 3 0 2 8-5 324 FC U Craiova 1948 5 3 2 0 9-2 285 UTA 5 2 0 3 7-4 266 CS Mioveni 5 3 1 1 7-5 257 Chindia Targoviste 5 1 1 3 4-5 228 Dinamo 5 1 1 3 4-7 139 Academica Clinceni 5 0 0 5 0-17 110 Gaz Metan Medias 5 0 0 5 1-21 -25Note: Gaz Metan Medias was penalized 26 points by the Disciplinary Committee of the Romanian Football Federation. Academica was penalized by 6 points by the same Committee.FC Voluntari, Sepsi OSK, Chindia, CS Mioveni and Dinamo benefitted from rounding up.Legend: M - matches, W - wins, D - draws, L - losses, GF - goals for, GA - goals against, P - points.