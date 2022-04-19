CFR Cluj topping footbal's League I rankings after fifth stage of play-off/out

CFR Cluj is leading the rankings of the League I, after the fifth stage of the play-off/play-out, the matches of which took place Friday to Monday.Results:
Play-off
FC Voluntari - FC Arges 0-1 (0-0)
Play-out
AFC Chindia Targoviste - AFC Botosani 1-2 (1-1)
CS Mioveni - FC Dinamo Bucharest 2-0 (0-0)
ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe - AFC UTA Arad 1-0 (0-0)
FC U Craiova 1948 - FC Academica Clinceni 4-0 (2-0)
FC Rapid Bucharest - CS Gaz Metan Medias 8-0 (3-0)
Final standings of the regular season:
rank team M W D L GF-GA P
1 CFR Cluj 30 24 4 2 48-16 76
2 FCSB 30 18 8 4 54-28 62
3 Universitatea Craiova 30 16 6 8 55-29 54
4 FC Arges 30 14 6 10 28-22 48
5 Farul 30 14 6 10 42-21 48
6 FC Voluntari 30 13 8 9 31-27 47
....................................................................................................................
7 FC Botosani 30 11 13 6 33-28 46
8 UTA 30 9 13 8 24-20 40
9 Rapid 30 9 13 8 34-31 40
10 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 30 9 12 9 33-29 39
11 Chindia Targoviste 30 8 11 11 23-23 35
12 FC U Craiova 1948 30 8 9 13 31-35 33
13 CS Mioveni 30 6 11 13 19-36 29
14 Dinamo 30 4 5 21 24-66 17
15 Academica Clinceni 30 3 5 22 21-64 14
16 Gaz Metan Medias 30 6 6 17 21-46 2
Note: Gaz Metan Medias was penalized 22 points by the Disciplinary Committee of the Romanian Football Federation.
Play-off standings
rank team M W D L GF-GA P
1 CFR Cluj 5 2 1 2 7-5 45
2 FCSB 5 4 0 1 10-4 43
3 Universitatea Craiova 5 4 0 1 12-5 39
4 FC Voluntari 5 2 0 3 5-9 30
5 Farul 5 1 1 3 2-6 28
6 FC Arges 5 1 0 4 3-10 27
Play-out standings
rank team M W D L GF-GA P
1 Rapid 5 5 0 0 17-1 35
2 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 5 4 1 0 11-1 33
3 FC Botosani 5 3 0 2 8-5 32
4 FC U Craiova 1948 5 3 2 0 9-2 28
5 UTA 5 2 0 3 7-4 26
6 CS Mioveni 5 3 1 1 7-5 25
7 Chindia Targoviste 5 1 1 3 4-5 22
8 Dinamo 5 1 1 3 4-7 13
9 Academica Clinceni 5 0 0 5 0-17 1
10 Gaz Metan Medias 5 0 0 5 1-21 -25
Note: Gaz Metan Medias was penalized 26 points by the Disciplinary Committee of the Romanian Football Federation. Academica was penalized by 6 points by the same Committee.
FC Voluntari, Sepsi OSK, Chindia, CS Mioveni and Dinamo benefitted from rounding up.
Legend: M - matches, W - wins, D - draws, L - losses, GF - goals for, GA - goals against, P - points.