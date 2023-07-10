Chair Chirtes: SRI evolved under Hellvig into an institution consolidated on democratic values

Chairman of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) Oversight Committee Cristian Chirtes on Monday said that SRI evolved under the chairmanship of resigning director Eduard Hellvig "into an institution consolidated on democratic values," whose activity is carried out by professionals dedicated to accomplishing their missions.

"In the exercise of the powers of the oversight committee, I was able to actually see how the Romanian Information Service evolved under the chairmanship of director Eduard Hellvig into an institution consolidated on democratic values whose activity is carried out by professionals dedicated to accomplishing their missions and which takes place, on all components, in compliance with the laws and within the limits of the responsibilities assigned by them. The oversight committee appreciates the proven efficiency and the constant concern of SRI with regard to informing the legal beneficiaries about problems that are under their jurisdiction. There are problems about which, when they burst out in the public space, we learn from the authorities that they had information from the SRI in connection with them. Therefore, I want to specify that the way in which the intelligence from SRI is or is not capitalised on by the decision-makers to the benefit of the citizen is strictly up to the will or their ability to get involved," Chirtes is quoted as saying in a press statement released on Monday.

Chirtes added that under his chairmanship of the oversight committee, Hellvig testified twice.

"At the end of the first meeting between the members of the committee and the director of SRI shortly after the chairmanship was taken over by the committee in its new composition, I decided that the committee's information about the transformation and separation of SRI from the practices of the late Securitate political police should be doubled by informing the society and citizens about the operation and activity of SRI, as ascertained by the committee. (...) I am convinced that by increasing the confidence of the citizens in the activity of SRI, a fundamental institution for the functioning of the rule of law, as well as in the oversight activity, our democracy will be stronger. The second hearing of the SRI director was about the security risks facing Romania amidst tension between Russia and Ukraine. Only two days after the committee convened after the start of the military conflict in Ukraine, the scenarios and data presented by the SRI leadership proved to be true, which confirmed not only the professionalism of SRI, but also the good collaboration of SRI with its partners from the EU, the USA and NATO."

Chirtes also thanked Hellvig for the entire activity as director of SRI, an institution that he says is currently "modernised, democratic and efficient due to its leadership, were balance was the benchmark." AGERPRES