Chamber/Health committee debates on green certificate; PNL agrees with free testing for 30 days

The National Liberal Party (PNL) maintains, in respect to the draft law on the green certificate, that testing for COVID-19 could become free for 30 days for unvaccinated state and private employees, the head of the health committee, PNL Deputy Nelu Tataru, informed on Tuesday, agerpres reports.

The health committee of the Deputies' Chamber gathered on Tuesday to discuss the draft green certificate, but no conclusion was reached, with only amendments tabled so far.

Nelu Tataru stated, when asked if PNL changed its opinion regarding the testing, that it was accepted that free COVID tests could be performed for unvaccinated persons, for a period of 30 days, mentioning that this provision would also apply in the case of state and private employees.Also, regarding the possibility of introducing the antibody test in the green certificate as well, the Liberal said the idea was not considered to be a great one at this point.During the debates in the committee, PSD Deputy Florin Buicu said that the Social Democrats support, in the green certificate, the free testing, paid from the state budget, for 60 days, for unvaccinated employees, while in the case of those who have contraindications to vaccination, free testing could be unlimited.AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) MP Sorin-Titus Muncaciu stated that there is no impact study on the application of such a law, mentioning that it would force citizens to get vaccinated so as not to lose their jobs.He criticized the fact that the green certificate does not include people who have been ill for more than 180 days and have antibodies.On Monday, Nelu Tataru announced that the PNL will abstain from voting on the PSD amendment regarding the payment from the budget of COVID tests for unvaccinated persons.