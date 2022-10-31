Chamber/Iusein Ibram: Turkey - Romania's first trade partner outside the EU

Turkey is Romania's first trade partner outside the European Union, deputy Iusein Ibram, member of the parliamentary group of national minorities, said on Monday.

In an intervention in the plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies, on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Turkey, celebrated on October 29, Iusein Ibram recalled that this country was proclaimed a republic in 1923, under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, told Agerpres.

Currently, the deputy added, Turkey, which has become the 15th economic power in the world, has a developed tourism, with new and luxurious resorts, a very diversified industry, a performing agriculture and, although it has no arable land, has developed a national network of modern greenhouses.

"Turkish construction companies are among the largest in Europe, building giant projects. Turkey has been a NATO member since 1952, developed the military industry, built a tunnel under the Bosphorus, bridges over the Bosphorus, and the largest airport in the world is in Istanbul, representing the main air gateway between the West and the East. Turkey is Romania's first trade partner outside the European Union and among the most important partners in Romania's total international exchanges, both for export and import, being registered in Romania a very large number large number of commercial companies with Turkish capital. On this occasion, I send my best wishes to the Turkish state and to all Turkish citizens in Romania," said Iusein Ibram.