Chamber of Deputies approves bill allowing hunting of great cormorant in Romania

The Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Wednesday, the bill that allows the hunting of the great cormorant in Romania.

There were 233 votes in favor, 23 against and 12 abstentions.

The bill introduces the great cormorant in the annex on species that can be hunted between September 1 and February 28.

According to the explanatory memorandum of the bill, the hunting of the great cormorant in Romania is allowed in order to "create a stable balance between the populations of large cormorants on its territory and the fishing sector, so that the protection of a large cormorant population can be ensured".

"It is a matter of two elements: the balance of the cormorant population, in conjunction with the living aquatic resources of the fisheries sector. We are aware, at the same time, of the economic losses, it is a situation that has been analyzed by specialists. Already there currently exists a major imbalance between the cormorant population and the resources on the fisheries sector, which is why this intervention is a welcome one," said the National Liberal Party (PNL) deputy Laurentiu Leoreanu.

"This legislative proposal puts the cormorant among the species that can be hunted. I have introduced this bird to Annex 2 of the Hunting Law. I think it's a good thing, we need to be with those who are involved in fish farming. There is one thing that makes me unhappy, namely that I have tried to include the bear in this annex in the Agriculture Committee. (...) We must find solutions to include large mammals and this species be introduced so that it can be hunted, of course with restrictions during certain periods of time," said the People's Movement Party (PMP) deputy Ionut Simionca.

"I found out with amazement that they want to hunt the great cormorant in Romania. So they want to remove the cormorant from the list of strictly protected species for the simple fact that they eat too much fish. The only way I can characterize this approach is nothing short of hallucinatory," said the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) deputy Benko Erika. She was of the opinion that another species should be included in this annex, namely bears, which cause damage and pose a danger to human life and property.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in this case.