Chamber of Deputies: Moment of silence in memory of academician Razvan Theodorescu

In the plenary session, the deputies held a moment of silence in memory of academician Razvan Theodorescu, who died on Monday at the age of 83, told Agerpres.

"Today we have a very sad piece of news: a scientist of the nation, a great scholar and a good man - the professor, academician Razvan Theodorescu has died. We are leading today a rare person on his last earthly road and to the lessons of rare people we must always meditate. On my behalf, of the Parliamentary Group of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), I send condolences to the family. We are thinking, first of all, of Ilinca, the daughter of Professor Razvan Teodorescu, of the family and of the big family of Romanian culture that today is in mourning. In order to preserve the memory of the one who leaves us today, I propose to keep a minute of silence in memory of the professor and academic Razvan Theodorescu," said PSD Deputy Ioan Vulpescu.

He emphasized that Razvan Theodorescu was one of the best specialists of Romanian history and civilization, "one of the very few who stood up against the demolition and relocation of heritage churches".

"Along the way, he was Minister of Culture and Religions in the PSD Government, the Government led by Prime Minister Adrian Nastase between 2000 and 2004, he was a senator, he was an academician. In recent years, he was the vice-president of the Romanian Academy," recalled Vulpescu.