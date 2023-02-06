Chamber of Deputies plenary meeting starts debate on simple motion against IntMin Bode

The plenary meeting of the Chamber of Deputies gathered on Monday to debate the simple motion against Interior Minister Lucian Bode, which has been submitted by the Save Romania Union (USR) and MPs of the Right Force Party, with the vote to be cast on Wednesday.

The meeting is chaired by Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Marcel Ciolacu who announced that only 218 deputies are present out of the total of 330, told Agerpres.

Deputies of the USR and the Right Force Party submitted, last week, to the plenary meeting, the simple motion against minister Bode called "Romania deserves much more than thieves in public offices."

The signatories argue that the purpose of this simple motion is to draw attention to "the impermissible delay in a governmental position of a man who doesn't deserve it" as he "doesn't deserve his academic title" or "the respect of the people who worked honestly in Romania."

Moreover, the USR and the Right Force Party believe that minister Bode should also be held accountable for the "humiliating failure of Romania in its attempt to join Schengen," as well as "the rigged tenders for the purchase of cars for party and state clients of the governmental arch."