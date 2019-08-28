 
     
Chamber of Deputies rejects draft law on pardons

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Camera Deputatilor

The Chamber of Deputies has rejected, on Wednesday, with 177 votes for rejection, one against and two abstentions, the draft law regarding the pardoning some sentences and some educational measures deprived of freedom of movement. 

The Minister of Justice, Ana Birchall, announced, before the vote, that the Government supports the rejection of this project. 

The draft law provided for full pardons for prison sentences up to 5 years in length. The draft law was initiated by the Grindeanu Government in 2017 and adopted that same year by the Senate.

