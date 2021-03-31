Chamber of Deputies: Simple motion initiated by PSD against agriculture minister - rejected

The plenum of the Chamber of Deputies rejected, on Wednesday, the simple motion initiated by Social Democratic Party (PSD) against the Minister of Agriculture, Adrian Oros, according to AGERPRES.

There were 115 votes "for" and 166 votes "against" the motion.

The motion, entitled "Romania's agriculture is being attacked by the most dangerous pest - Minister Adrian Nechita Oros", was debated on Monday in the Chamber of Deputies.

In favor of adopting the simple motion, the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) representatives voted alongisde with the PSD deputies.

PSD argued in the motion that it is mandatory for Minister Oros to step down urgently, accusing him that, after 17 months in office, he has learned nothing and agriculture is going through the darkest period due to his "incompetence and amateurism".