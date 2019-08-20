Chamber of Deputies to convene in extraordinary session next week

The Chamber of Deputies will meet in an extraordinary session next week, between August 26 and 30.

"Considering the submission of the request for convening the Chamber of Deputies in an extraordinary session, between August 26 and 30, I decided to convene the meeting of the Permanent Bureau of the Chamber for Monday, 26 August, from 12.30, in order to establish the draft work program. Also, the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies will take place starting at 14.00 for the approval of the agenda and the extraordinary session program," reads a release sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES from the Cabinet of the Speaker of the legislative forum, Marcel Ciolacu.The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies suggests to the colleagues of the Opposition "that, out of respect for the citizens and for this institution, they should do their homework better when they submit such proposals".Regarding the total abrogation of the OUG (Gov't Emergency Ordinance) 114, in the sense desired by the Opposition, the Speaker of the Chamber mentions that "this would have an extremely negative social impact for millions of Romanians".In connection with the repeal of the Law on compensatory appeal, he reminds the colleagues in the Opposition that "this was a project initiated by the former Minister of Justice Raluca Pruna during the Ciolos Government, following the commitments of the Romanian state to solve the problems of the prison conditions that have made the subject of repeated convictions at ECHR".