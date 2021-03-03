Chamber: Official Journal in electronic format, available for free permanently

The Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Wednesday, a draft law stipulating that the electronic format of the Official Journal, Part I and II, is available free of charge and permanently, being accessible to all users on the same day as the publication, including for searching, saving, distributing and printing.

The draft law has as object of regulation the amendment of art. 18 of the Law on the organization of the Official Journal of Romania, in the sense of establishing free access to the electronic format of the Official Journal of Romania, Part I and Part II, portable document, without watermark or additional inscriptions in print format, accessible for reading, searching, saving, distributing, and printing by any user.

The Official Journal Public Corporation publishes the Official Journal of Romania both in printed and electronic format. The printed format is made available to all users for a fee. The electronic format of the Official Journal of Romania, Part I and II, is available free of charge and permanently. The free and open electronic format is a portable document, without watermark or additional inscriptions to the printed format; it becomes accessible to all users on the same day of publication, including for search, saving, distribution and printing," the adopted text reads.The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body.