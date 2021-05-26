Chamber passes ordinance on purchasing job seniority

At a plenary session on Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies passed, 304 to 2 and one abstention, an emergency ordinance on the purchase of job seniority that establishes the legal framework for people with incomplete contribution times to become pensioners in the state pension system to pay for the missing contributions, agerpres reports.

"People who are not state pensioners may pay the social security contribution for periods not exceeding six years prior to the month the insurance contract is concluded, in which the person has not completed a contribution period or a period similar to the contribution time in the state pension system or in a social security system not integrated into it, in the country, in the member states of the European Union or in other countries with which Romania has concluded applicable international legal instruments in the field of social security. Such persons may conclude a social security contract in order to qualify for an old-age pension, by September 1, 2023, " reads the bill.

It also says that the monthly basis for calculating the social security contribution is the monthly insured income registered in the social security contract, which may not be less than the minimum wage guaranteed for payment in force at the time of concluding the social security contract.The payment of the social insurance contribution is made in a lump sum or in monthly installments throughout August 31, 2023.The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body for this piece of legislation.