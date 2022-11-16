Chamber passes slashing RON 0.50 off fuel prices throughout December 31

The Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday passed slashing RON 0.50 off fuel prices throughout December 31, 2022, 157 to 91 and five abstentions, told Agerpres.

The bill it passed regulates the extension through December 31, 2022, of the possibility of business operators selling petrol and diesel fuel to natural and legal entities that purchase fuel for their own consumption slashing RON 0.50, including the Value-Addex Tax (VAT), off the prices per litre they charge, as well as the establishment of a support mechanism from the national budget of RON 0.25 lei/litre, including VAT, to the business operators offering the discount.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in this case.