 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Chamber votes down bill on administrative code initiated by UDMR

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Camera Deputaților plen Parlament

At a plenary session on Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies defeated a bill on the administrative code, which provides also for the obligation to make the languages of national minorities official in the local public administration in certain instances, a bill initiated by the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR).

The Legal, Budget, Administration and Labor committees of the Chamber of Deputies had issued a joint report on Tuesday rejecting the bill.

The bill is designed to provide a general framework for the organisation and operation of public administration authorities and institutions, the statutes of their staff and administrative responsibility, public services, as well as the specific rules on public and private property of the state and administrative-territorial units, according to the report.

The four committees show that they have decided to issue a negative report "the adoption of such a legislative initiative is not justified, especially because the explanatory memorandum does not contain a substantiation of the envisaged legislative solutions, with the initiators motivating their approach on their expectations that the Administrative Code in force might be found unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court."

The report passed 287 to 21.

The bill - initiated by 30 UDMR MPs - was tacitly adopted by the Senate, but the Chamber of Deputies has the last say as it is the decision-making body in this case.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.