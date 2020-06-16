Chamber's Deputy Speaker urgently calls for adoption of legal provisions to stop cases of aggression, violence

The Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, the Liberal Marilen Pirtea, on Tuesday resumed his call for the urgent adoption of some stronger legal provisions to stop cases of aggression and violence.

"It is unacceptable that, as has happened recently in (southern) Olt County, only the intervention of the SAS [Special Actions Forces] forces in Gendarmerie should restore public order and ensure the protection of the police officers on duty. Again, I draw attention to the fact that the risk of violence and residence damage, especially during the night, is increasing. In my opinion, firm measures are needed for the protection of people and property, so that citizens feel that the state is protecting them," Marilen Pirtea said in a release sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES.

The Timis MP draws attention that we must learn from the Italian example, where the increase in penalties has influenced the reduction of crimes and violence. The law of self-defense at night, for attacks carried out at home, adopted in Italy at the beginning of the pandemic, constitutes "a model of effectiveness and good practice" under the plan of immediate measures, adopted for the decrease of crimes against goods and persons at home, carried out especially during the night. In the case of Italy, a country heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the increase in penalties and fines for thefts and violence has led to a rapid decrease, by 20pct, in the number of these offences, according to the cited source.

"It is inadmissible and irresponsible to witness without response the rise of crime, especially now, in this period after the state of emergency, when measures are expected to relaunch economic and social life, in which people expect advanced protection measures, but also a better organization of public order structures. Which means not words, but new legal provisions, to increase the penalties and fines for dangerous crimes with violence, carried out especially at night," Pirtea proposes.