CHAOS on the ride-sharing market: Uber, Bolt and Clever Drivers have been assured that they risk nothing, although the law imposes fines of 5,000 lei

Thursday comes into force the Emergency Ordinance (EO) amending the taxi law, approved by the Cabinet in March, and drivers using the Uber, Bolt and Clever applications risk fines up to 5,000 RON.

STIRIPESURSE.RO has seen messages received by Uber, Bolt and Clever drivers that reassure them that they do not risk anything and that they can continue their activity as before.

The EO came into effect after several months of protest from taxi drivers, who accusing ridesharing pats such as Clever and Uber as operating illegally. The Ordinance removes the phrase "repeatedly" from the Taxi Transport Act, following pressures made by taxi drivers, notes news.ro.

Thus, it is enough for drivers who use Uber, Bolt or Clever to be caught once in order to be fined. Following the adoption of the GEO, the Cabinet promised that ridesharing would soon be regulated, but this did not occur yet.

The Ministry of Regional Development (MDRAP) declared, at the request of News.ro, that a working group was set up to work out a draft law in this respect.

"Following a meeting of the Cabinet on March 29, 2019, a working group was set up to draft a law on the regulation of the activity of transporting people through digital platforms. The working group was composed of specialists from the Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Public Finance, Ministry of Communications and Informatics, Ministry of Regional Development and Public Administration and the General Secretariat of the Government. Considering the complexity of the field and the necessity of establishing legal solutions to ensure a non-discriminatory regime on the market, the law will be posted on the website of the Ministry of Transport (the initiator of this law) and be presented for public consultation, according to the law, said MDRAP.