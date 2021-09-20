Chief of Defence Staff atttends NATO Military Committee, in Greece, discusses terrorism, hybrid warfare

The Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, attended the Meeting of the Chiefs of Defence of the NATO Military Committee, which took place in Athens, Greece, from Friday to Sunday, agerpres reports.

According to the Ministry of National Defence, the 30 NATO Chiefs of Defence who participated in the meeting focused on topics related to allied operations, missions and activities.

The main peacetime challenges facing the Alliance have also been addressed - terrorism, the changing nature of the conflict due to the emergence of new technologies, hybrid warfare, including the widespread use of misinformation, climate change and cyber attacks. The Chiefs of Defence highlighted the changing nature of the geopolitical environment, emphasizing that the line between peace and crisis has become increasingly blurred. The Military Committee addressed the issue of the changing of the nature of war and discussed the need for NATO to keep pace with technological development.The Military Committee was briefed by NATO strategic commanders, namely the Supreme Commander of the Allied Forces in Europe (SACEUR), General Tod D. Wolters, and the Supreme Allied Commander for Transformation (SACT), General Andre Lanata, on how to implement the concept of deterrence and defence in the Euro-Atlantic Area (NATO) and the fundamental concept of NATO's Warfighting Capstone Concept. The Chiefs of Defence also analyzed the "NATO 2030" initiative and its military implications. The Chiefs of Defence will also contribute to the draw-up of the new NATO Strategic Concept ("NATO Strategic Concept").On the sidelines of the meeting of the NATO Military Committee in Athens, the Romanian Chief of Defence had bilateral meetings with counterparts from France, Germany and the United Kingdom. During these meetings, topics were addressed on the security situation in Central and Eastern Europe, bilateral military cooperation and the future participation of the Romanian detachment in the Takuba mission in the Sahel, Africa, under French command.The role of the Military Committee of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is to provide recommendations to the North Atlantic Council on how the Alliance can respond to global security challenges. For one year, meetings of Chiefs of Defense take place twice at NATO Headquarters in Brussels and once in an Alliance member country. The routine activity is performed by the National Military Representatives permanently present at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.At the meeting in Athens, the Chiefs of Defence nominated Lieutenant General Janusz Adamczak as Director General of the NATO International General Staff. Lieutenant General Janusz Adamczak, from Poland, will hold this position starting with the summer of 2022.