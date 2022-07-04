Chief of Defence Staff participates in SACEUR Change of Command Ceremony

The Chief of Defence Staff (SMAp), general Daniel Petrescu, took part in the Change of Command Ceremony of the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), between general Tod. D. Wolters and general Christopher G. Cavoli, in Mons, Belgium, on Monday.

During the festivity general Petrescu was accompanied by a delegation formed of the heads of Romania's Military Representation to NATO and EU and the SMAp Representation to SHAPE.

"Based on the excellent cooperation relations that we have in the allied context, strengthened in the last years by the consistent collaboration we had with the two American military leaders, current and former Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), the process of adapting the posture of deterrence and defence was reflected throughout the entire Eastern flank," said the Chief of Defence Staff, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

On the sidelines of the Mons ceremony, General Daniel Petrescu awarded the "Defence Staff Emblem of Honor" to General Wolters, as a sign of high appreciation of the professionalism manifested in accomplishing specific missions and the special contribution to developing and consolidating bilateral relations.

After four decades of active military service, of which the last three years spent in the position as Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Tod D. Wolters has withdrawn from activity.

General Christopher G. Cavolli was the commander of Ground Forces of the USA in Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), becoming, in NATO chronology, the 20th SACEUR, the Ministry of National Defence specifies.