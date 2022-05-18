Chief of Defense Staff, at meetings of EU and NATO military committees

Chief of Defense Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, is attending, in the May 17-19 period, the meetings of the European Union Military Committee (EUMC) and the Military Committee of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO MC), organized in Brussels, in the format of heads of defence, the National Defence Ministry (MApN) informs.

According to a release sent, on Tuesday, by the Ministry, the agenda of the EUMC meeting of May 18 includes subjects regarding the implementation of the "Strategic Compass" - the programmatic document of the EU's security and defence policy -, the implications of the war led by the Russian Federation in Ukraine, as well as the major objectives of the EU in defence and security.During the NATO MC meeting, on May 19, the subjects plan regard the evaluation of the geostrategic context and preparing the Madrid Summit, an analysis of the conflict in Ukraine, the implementation of the Defence and Deterrence Concept of the Euro-Atlantic area and the Alliance's posture on the long-term. Furthermore, the heads of Defence will discuss about the NATO's fundamental concept on waging war, MApN mentions.The European Union Military Committee represents the highest forum of the Council of the European Union in the domain of the Common Defence and Security Policy and is composed of the heads of Defence of member states. Military leaders harmonize the national positions and propose courses of action in the realm of European common security, shows the mentioned release.The Military Committee of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is the highest military authority of NATO. Over one year, the meetings at the level of Defence heads take place, usually, twice at the NATO headquarters in Brussels and once in a member state of the Alliance. AGERPRES