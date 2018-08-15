Chief-Prosecutor assures public opinion an impartial investigation will be conducted into August 10 events

Chief-Prosecutor Augustin Lazar assured the public opinion that all legal measures in place will be taken in order to conduct an impartial investigation into what happened on August 10 in Victoriei Square.

"Seeing the public debates related to the violent clashes that took place in the night between August 10 and 11 2018 during the protests in Bucharest, Mr. Augustin Lazar, Chief-Prosecutor with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, wants to assure the public opinion that all legal measures in place will be taken in order to conduct an impartial and effective investigation in the criminal cases pending with the prosecutor's offices and which are related to persons among the participants or law enforcement being injured, so as to clarify what really happened, to find the truth about the facts and persons involved, as well as to establish the legal charges," shows a release on Wednesday sent to AGERPRES by the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ).According to this source, the investigations are set to analyze and clarify all suspicions regarding the manner in which the decision-making factors handled the evening, the categories of equipment and endowment used, armament and ammunition, in the context f a public event, analysis of the orders and the manner of their execution."Investigations will also try, at this stage, to clarify the possible cases of professional negligence and suspicions of abusive behaviour, during the action of the gendarmers and respectively the use during duty hours of offending language, threats and hitting or other types of violence. The investigations also look into any kind of violence, thefts, destructions, infringements of the arms and ammunition regime, committed by the persons participating in the protests," specified the PICCJ release.Moreover, the General Prosecutor with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice sends a message of trust in the professionalism and impartiality of the prosecutors involved in the investigations, which will have at hand the necessary resources to clarify the facts and solve the cases within a reasonable amount of time.