Chief prosecutor Banila tells President Iohannis that resignation could reveal cowardice

Chief Prosecutor with the Directorate for the Investigation of Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) Felix Banila said on Tuesday that office resignation is a one-sided act of will, "but there are circumstances under which it could represent the expression of a coward man and perhaps even without responsibility," giving assurances that will not happen in his case.

His reaction comes after President Klaus Iohannis urged him to step down."The resignation is a one-sided act of will, but there are circumstances under which it could represent the expression of a coward man and perhaps even lack of responsibility. I can assure you that will not happen in my case. Being requested by the incumbent president of Romania, it certainly should be treated with the utmost seriousness, which I will do, without delay. So, I will gather the opinions of my colleagues, of the hierarchical chief and of those involved in appointment of the chief prosecutor of DIICOT, and then I will make public the result of the decision taken," Banila said in a press statement released on Tuesday.Banila added that institutions are made up of people, but the resignation of the DIICOT chief, especially under the current circumstances, could have special consequences, up to and including instability.At a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidetial Palace on Monday, Iohannis blamed Banila for the conduct of the investigation in the Caracal possibly homicide case, adding that the involvement of DIICOT should have brought about more professionalism and credibility. He said that under Banila's tenure that did not happen, and the investigation continues to raise major question marks.