Chief Salvamont Hunedoara: Noise similar to airplane produced by meteorite over Jiu Valley

The meteorite that passed, on Tuesday evening, over the towns of Lupeni and Uricani in Jiul Valley, produced a strong light and a noise similar to an airplane, the Salvamont teams from the two areas, but also from Gorj county, were immediately alerted, declared on Wednesday, for AGERPRES, the head of the Salvamont Hunedoara County Public Service, Ovidiu Bodean.

Rescuers from Gorj and Hunedoara counties were alerted on Tuesday evening, after a bright object was observed in the sky that initially appeared to be a plane that seemed to have technical problems, according to the information posted on the Facebook page of Salvamont Romania.

According to the same source, the situation was initially uncertain, because there were no calls to 112 emergency number regarding the event, nor was there an alert of an aircraft with problems or crashed triggered.

"Subsequent information and images allowed the mountain rescuers to realize that it was a meteorite that followed a trajectory towards the SSE, on the line Stanesti - Targu Jiu - Targu Carbunesti. The information that will appear in the next hours will confirm if the meteorite crashed in Romania or had enough altitude and speed to reach Bulgaria or Serbia," Salvamont said on Tuesday evening.