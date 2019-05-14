Ciamba: Presidency of EU Council is, in a way, proof of our country's role; European construction - unique model

The Presidency of the Council of the European Union is, in a way, proof of Romania's role in supporting the EU in "times of great uncertainty," Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba said on Tuesday, according to Agerpres.

He spoke at the opening of the conference "30 years on: Lessons from the Past, Challenges of the Present, Inspiration for the Future", organized in Bucharest.

The official stressed that the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU is proof of the European integration of our country.

"In a way we can say that Romania's integration in Europe ends with the presidency. I believe that the presidency is, in a way, proof of Romania's role, equal to the other member states and at the same time supporting the Union in times of great uncertainty," he thinks.

Ciamba spoke about the 1989 moment as about "the return of Central and Eastern Europe to the principles of the integration in Western Europe".

Referring to the current challenges in the European Union, the minister-delegate revealed the "most important lesson" for the EU member states, namely "the need to avoid the conflicting visions on the future of the Union." "Let us concentrate on the things that unite us. (...) The European construction is a unique model. We must continue to achieve economic and social convergence," he pointed out.

He also said that Brexit made the countries in the community bloc united. "If we do not follow this lesson of convergence, we risk endangering the main factor that has led to the progress of the European construction," added Ciamba.

According to him, "the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council has so far hosted concrete actions aimed at strengthening cooperation and complex efforts against disinformation."

"Romania has provided a lot and has played its role in shaping the future of the Union," said the Minister-delegate for European Affairs and pointed out that during the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union the negotiations on "90 files with impact on the lives of European citizens" have been closed.

"It's not just about numbers, it's mostly about quality," Ciamba said, and recalled, in this context, the Gas Directive and the Copyright Directive.

The Conference "30 Years on the Past, Challenges of the Present, Inspiration for the Future" takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday in Bucharest in the context of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.