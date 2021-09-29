Cimpeanu: If the incidence of 6 per thousand is exceeded on Friday, according to today's rules, schools move online

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, declared that according to the current "rules", if on Friday the infection rate with the new coronavirus is over six per thousand, starting on Monday the schools will move to online courses. However, personally, he chooses that the educational units carry out didactic activity with physical attendance, agerpres reports.

"My colleagues have centralized in the Ministry of Education the petitions received today: 183 petitions (parents, teachers) for passing to online school, 175 petitions for keeping the schools open with physical attendance. (...) There are many antagonistic proposals. Some want schools closed once the threshold of six per thousand is reached, they are very scared. (...) Others want them to stay open even after six per thousand. (...) In Bucharest, for example, where today we have 5.57, in Cluj we have 5.59, they are very close to six per thousand - the reference day is Friday - if on Friday it exceeds six per thousand, according to today's rules, in the evening, at the time we are talking, the schools go online, except for special schools. However, nurseries and kindergartens remain open with a physical attendance. (...) Now, we all wonder how we chose this limit of six in one thousand. (...) When that threshold of six per thousand was set, many people were convinced that we would never get close to it again," Cimpeanu said on Tuesday evening at Digi 24 private television broadcaster.

He said he would do "anything" to keep the schools open with a physical attendance."If by Friday a common opinion based on the experience of those with medical competence... what we, those in Education, want is less important, as if they asked me, apart from anything, I would say: 'yes, I want to do everything so that the schools stay open with a physical attendance. It's just that my point of view is not decisive, because I don't have medical, much less epidemiological competence," the representative of the Ministry of Education specified.Cimpeanu mentioned that a survey conducted at a school in Bucharest showed that 99% of parents do not want to test their children."I am very sad. I just found out the answer to a survey in a school in Bucharest in which 99% of parents said they do not agree with the tests, be they nasal, pharyngeal or saliva extract," he added.