Ciolacu, after adoption in Parliament of law on special pensions: I believe Constitutional Court's decisions are implemented

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, leader of PSD, declared on Monday, after the adoption of the special pensions bill, that the decisions of the Constitutional Court are being implemented.

"I believe that the decisions of the Constitutional Court are implemented. Moreover, I see the hypocrites in the Parliament who detailed in the PNRR the fact that the decisions of the CCR are taken into account only with regard to the magistrates. I don't know if you knew this, I bring it now and present it to you. In the PNRR it is entered by the former governors, by the USR, especially because it is at the proposal of the former Minister of Justice that the decisions of the Court are taken and applied only in relation to the magistrates. That's why we ended up in this situation", Marcel Ciolacu said after the vote in the Chamber of Deputies.

He added that the former Minister of Justice and Cristian Ghinea "introduced this exception in the PNRR".

"I said very clearly who created this. Ask the former Minister of Justice and Mr. Ghinea when they made this exception in PNRR", said Ciolacu, when asked about this topic.

The plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Monday, as a decision-making body, with 174 votes for, 81 against and 17 abstentions, the draft law on special pensions, which it agreed with the decision of the Constitutional Court.

On August 2, the normative act, previously adopted by the Parliament, was sent for re-examination in the legislative forum, after the Constitutional Court decided that some articles are unconstitutional.

AGERPRES