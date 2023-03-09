Ciolacu: Authorities in Chisinau to transfer building of former Theological School to Metropolitan Church of Bessarabia free of charge

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) President, Marcel Ciolacu, said on Thursday that the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) parliamentarians submitted to the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova a bill by which the authorities in Chisinau will transfer free of charge to the Metropolitan Church of Bessarabia, within the Church Romanian Orthodox, the building of the former Theological School from the inter-war period.

"Justice is being served for the Metropolitan Church of Bessarabia! The authorities in Chisinau will transfer the building of the former Theological School from the inter-war period to the Metropolitan Church of Bessarabia, within the Romanian Orthodox Church, free of charge. I thank the PAS parliamentarians for submitting this bill and I hope that it to be adopted as soon as possible. After 30 years of discrimination and injustice, justice is finally being served for the Metropolitan Church of Bessarabia, which is the only faith-based alternative in the Republic of Moldova to the church directly subordinated to the Moscow Patriarchy. It is a historical and moral reparation against of the injustice done to the Metropolitan Church of Bessarabia, which was banned when the Soviets came to power and whose properties were confiscated, nationalized or destroyed by the communists," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He added that, in the future, the Metropolitan Church of Bessarabia - under the protection of the Romanian Orthodox Church - "will occupy its well-deserved place in society" and will be able to fully contribute to the formation of the spiritual and cultural education of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova. AGERPRES