Ciolacu believes capping price of basic foodstuffs to be a solution

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of Social Democratic Party (PSD), considers that capping the price of basic foodstuffs would be a solution for Romania, this measure being applied by other European countries as well, Agerpres reports.

Asked at the PSD headquarters whether he would opt for zero VAT on food, the leader of the social democrats said he would discuss it, adding that this solution would not help much."It will be discussed. I don't think zero VAT on food will help. We already have reduced VAT on food. We have seen that other European countries have taken different measures. They have capped the price of basic food and that seems to be much better," Marcel Ciolacu explained.