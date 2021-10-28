Ciolacu: I appeal to all political leaders; we are already stretching the Romanians' patience too much

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday that political leaders had already "stretched" Romanians' patience too much and that a decision had to be made on the political crisis.

"Regarding the political crisis, I appeal to all political leaders with parliamentary representation that we already extend the patience of Romanians too much and it is necessary for the political class to make a decision. The worst decision is always when you do not make any decision. I have further discussions with the Prime Minister-designate. (...) We expect to unblock this crisis," said Ciolacu at the PSD headquarters.

He reminded that the first proposal of PSD was to form a government of technocrats, of specialists, until the early general elections, Agerpres informs.