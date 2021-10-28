 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ciolacu: I appeal to all political leaders; we are already stretching the Romanians' patience too much

Facebook
Marcel Ciolacu

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday that political leaders had already "stretched" Romanians' patience too much and that a decision had to be made on the political crisis.

"Regarding the political crisis, I appeal to all political leaders with parliamentary representation that we already extend the patience of Romanians too much and it is necessary for the political class to make a decision. The worst decision is always when you do not make any decision. I have further discussions with the Prime Minister-designate. (...) We expect to unblock this crisis," said Ciolacu at the PSD headquarters.

He reminded that the first proposal of PSD was to form a government of technocrats, of specialists, until the early general elections, Agerpres informs.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.