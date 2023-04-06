Ciolacu: I don't think that merging elections is on the priority agenda of Romanians

The PSD and Chamber of Deputies President, Marcel Ciolacu, said on Thursday, in Buzau county, that he does not consider that the issue of combining next year's elections is on the priority agenda of Romanians at present, and a decision the policy regarding this subject will be taken at the right time, taking into account compliance with the legal framework.

"Today it is the International Sports Day, I would have liked a lot for the great athletes of Romania to debate this and for us politicians to talk about a possible reform of sports. The possibility of merging elections was discussed. I honestly don't believe that at this moment the consolidation of the elections is on the work agenda or priorities of the Romanians," said the president of the PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, when asked by journalists about this topic.

The social-democratic leader emphasized that it is not the time for the public debate to be taken over by discussions about merging some elections, being other more important topics for Romanians.

"We have finished a scenario, the one to anticipate, now we are entering the merger scenario... I think what is happening behind me, Moldova Motorway, is more important, and I think it is most important, first of all, to find solutions for the prices at food products. And at some point, as is normal, politically, we will also make decisions regarding the merging of elections. First of all, I think we must respect the law," Marcel Ciolacu said.

On Thursday, the PSD leader, together with the Minister of Transport, Sorin Grindeanu, visited the construction site of the A7 motorway (Moldova Motorway) in the area where the junction of lots 2 and 3 on the Buzau-Focsani sector of the motorway.

The PNL will propose to the governing coalition to reduce the number of elections next year, through a merging option that will be allowed by law, declared the president of the PNL, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

The leader of the PNL stated, when asked which version of the merger is approved by the PNL, that there are several scenarios taken into account.